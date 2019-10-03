Renew (LON:RNWH) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Renew stock remained flat at $GBX 388 ($5.07) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,591. Renew has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a one year high of GBX 438 ($5.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90. The stock has a market cap of $292.28 million and a P/E ratio of 14.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 387.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 401.01.

In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £20,700 ($27,048.22).

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

