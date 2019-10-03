Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Shares Up 8%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT)’s stock price shot up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54, 486,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 664,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

