Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $325,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,092. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $105.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RS shares. Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $104.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

