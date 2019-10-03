Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,048 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,292,464 shares of the airline’s stock worth $319,532,000 after buying an additional 154,845 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock worth $281,712,000 after buying an additional 1,865,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,507,833 shares of the airline’s stock worth $285,912,000 after buying an additional 204,758 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,830,964 shares of the airline’s stock worth $250,775,000 after buying an additional 551,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,924,630 shares of the airline’s stock worth $199,293,000 after buying an additional 205,435 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.40. 136,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,647. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

