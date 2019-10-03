Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $801,000 Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 488.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 255.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

ZTO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,444. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

