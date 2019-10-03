Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $206.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,667. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.71. The company has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $161.82 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

