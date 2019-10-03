Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.18 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 189.0% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Altria Group by 214.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,491,912. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

