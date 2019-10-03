Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 828 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $344,000.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $172.51. 1,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,722. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $199.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average of $179.93.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4696 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

