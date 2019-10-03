Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 5,764 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. United Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.44. 2,016,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,648,720. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $94.07.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

