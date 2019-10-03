Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 527 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.67. 1,616,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $131.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

