Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.75.

RBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Regal Beloit by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Regal Beloit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Regal Beloit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 16,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

RBC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $87.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.