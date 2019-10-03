RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,297. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32. RealReal has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. RealReal’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. 25.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.