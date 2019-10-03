REAL (REAL) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last Week

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, REAL has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. REAL has a total market capitalization of $442,672.00 and approximately $110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL token can currently be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Bancor Network and BitFlip.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00190276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.01007470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00024157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00089901 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REAL’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

REAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Radar Relay, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

