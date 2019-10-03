Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. Reading International has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Reading International had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million.

In other Reading International news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 8,500 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $105,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 801,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reading International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

