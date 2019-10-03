Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 48.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 174.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.96. 43,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $537.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.22. Re/Max has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 73.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Re/Max will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

