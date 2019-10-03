Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,748,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,867,641. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Micron Technology has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $29,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,055. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

