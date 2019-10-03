Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $101.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RJF. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of RJF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $96.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $713,074.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,639.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $1,238,264.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,098. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Raymond James by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

