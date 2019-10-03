Rate3 Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $44,741.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, ABCC, DEx.top and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038495 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.74 or 0.05323529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001057 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Ethfinex, Hotbit, DDEX, ABCC, Bibox, Coinrail, BitForex, IDEX, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

