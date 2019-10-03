Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

NASDAQ:RARX traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,708. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,901.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $350,694.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,045.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,190 shares of company stock worth $1,479,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,023,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

