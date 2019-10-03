R. H. Seale Sells 124,076 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 124,076 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $9,447,146.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,817 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,966.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 537,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,970. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 67.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Q2 by 82.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000.

QTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Q2 from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.04.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

