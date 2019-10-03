QuickX Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $960,008.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 61.9% lower against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $960,008.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038495 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.74 or 0.05323529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001057 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,163,685 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

