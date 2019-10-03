Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Questerre Energy Corp (TSE:QEC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.20. Questerre Energy shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.11.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Questerre Energy Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Questerre Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in North America. The company produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 11,880 net acres, including a 100% working interest and operatorship of 8,320 net acres in the Kakwa-Resthaven area situated in west central Alberta.

