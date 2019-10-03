Quantstamp 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $189,205.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, Gate.io, Kucoin and DDEX. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 16% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $189,205.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00190282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.01006476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

