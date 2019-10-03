QuadrantProtocol Market Cap Reaches $540,447.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $540,447.00 and $584,254.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00190073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.01004235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00023784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089265 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,019,710 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

