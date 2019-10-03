Pure Trading Down 45.5% Over Last Week (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Pure has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Pure has a total market cap of $2,910.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00851280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001388 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000135 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 152.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000620 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.