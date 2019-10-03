Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PMMAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport alerts:

PMMAF stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 725. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.82. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $609.55.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.