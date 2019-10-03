PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PHM. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.49.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $699,938.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,705. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

