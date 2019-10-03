Prudential PLC Sells 630 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $277,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $161,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.10.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $174.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.98%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

