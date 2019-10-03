Prudential PLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 26,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,238 shares of company stock worth $16,416,914. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $107.20. 39,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $111.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

