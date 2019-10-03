Prudential PLC Sells 13,553 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 143.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 69.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.00%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.59.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

