Prudential PLC Has $4.39 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 45.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

NYSE:HP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,839. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $73.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

