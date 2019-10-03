Prudential PLC Buys 14,431 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stephens set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.91. 145,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $161.82 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

