PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Trading Up 4.9%

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, 267 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PROXIMUS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

