Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will announce sales of $119.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $120.00 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $115.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $467.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $463.50 million to $470.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $497.60 million to $514.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 356,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 225,980 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 273.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 213,256 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 5,004.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 161,459 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 5,090.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Proto Labs by 140.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 113,444 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,767. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $88.75 and a 52-week high of $156.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

