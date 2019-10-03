Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will announce sales of $119.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $120.00 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $115.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $467.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $463.50 million to $470.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $497.60 million to $514.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proto Labs.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 356,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 225,980 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 273.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 213,256 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 5,004.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 161,459 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 5,090.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Proto Labs by 140.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 113,444 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PRLB stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,767. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $88.75 and a 52-week high of $156.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.64.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
