ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NOBL traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.13. 278,265 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3637 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

