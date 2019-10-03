ProPhotonix (LON:PPIX) Shares Up 10.9%

Shares of ProPhotonix Ltd (LON:PPIX) shot up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.94 ($0.03), 100,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 766% from the average session volume of 11,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.59.

ProPhotonix Company Profile (LON:PPIX)

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, LED's and Laser & Diodes. It offers COBRA Cure FX series of (UV) LED curing systems for UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives; COBRA series LED line light products for line scan and Web inspection; LOTUS LED line lights with integrated intensity control designed for machine vision applications; and SpecBright LED line lights for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and end users.

