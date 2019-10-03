Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Propetro in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Propetro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen cut shares of Propetro to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Propetro to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Propetro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,536. Propetro has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $912.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.31). Propetro had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $529.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Propetro will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

