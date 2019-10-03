Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Propetro in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Propetro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen cut shares of Propetro to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Propetro to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Propetro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.
Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,536. Propetro has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $912.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.
About Propetro
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
