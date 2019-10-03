Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is developing innovative medicines for oncology, with a pipeline that includes several product candidates in later-stage clinical development. Progenics’ first-in-class PSMA-targeted technology platform for prostate cancer includes an antibody drug conjugate therapeutic in a two-cohort phase 2 clinical trial and a small molecule imaging agent that has completed patient dosing in a phase 2 trial. Among other assets in its pipeline of targeted radiotherapy and molecular imaging compounds is Azedra(TM), an ultra-orphan radiotherapy candidate also in a phase 2 study under an SPA. Progenics’ first commercial product, Relistor(R) (methylnaltrexone bromide) for opioid-induced constipation, is partnered with and marketed by Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “

PGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research set a $14.00 target price on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

NASDAQ PGNX traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 74,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.17% and a negative net margin of 339.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lte Partners, Llc bought 43,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $201,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velan Capital, L.P. bought 130,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $563,860.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 677,306 shares of company stock worth $2,968,406 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1,825.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

