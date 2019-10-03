ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.05% of ProAssurance worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ProAssurance by 43.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ProAssurance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in ProAssurance by 10.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProAssurance by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. 1,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,733. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $239.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

