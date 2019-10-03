Privatix (PRIX) Trading Up 24.1% Over Last 7 Days

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. Privatix has a market cap of $472,771.00 and $1,615.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00005272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

