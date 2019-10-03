Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,758 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $63.20. 1,782,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,983,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.