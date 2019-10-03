Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 315 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $927,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,633,000 after buying an additional 173,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.23.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,129. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.