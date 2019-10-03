Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $2,450,565.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BDX traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

