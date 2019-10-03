Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

