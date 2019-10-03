Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 89 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth $10,133,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth $2,260,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,820 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Buckingham Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

NYSE RTN traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $191.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.08 and its 200 day moving average is $182.24. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $209.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

