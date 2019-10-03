Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,089,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,748,000 after acquiring an additional 100,745 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,243,000 after buying an additional 300,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 10,954.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,989,000 after buying an additional 2,978,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CarMax by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 566,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,466,000.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.05. 20,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,152. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $92.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

In other CarMax news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $1,255,878.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,140.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 14,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,309,092.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

