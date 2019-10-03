Private Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 782 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apache by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,034,000 after buying an additional 720,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,627 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Apache by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,518,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 14,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,033 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 932,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. Apache Co. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

