Private Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 415.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,289,000 after purchasing an additional 921,510 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $24,328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 23.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227,507 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,123,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,916,000 after purchasing an additional 192,869 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 129.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 161,901 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $201,951.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,623.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $1,570,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,215.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,563 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,508. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.