Private Capital Group LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5,990.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,542 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. 7,585,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,855,124. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

