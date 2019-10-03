Private Capital Group LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $605,203.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,227,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.83. 5,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,109. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.83 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

